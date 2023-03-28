NCEL round-up: Nostell MW and Glasshoughton Welfare inch closer to safety

Liam Flanagan put the visitors ahead on 25 minutes, but Gibril Bojang levelled before the break.

Harry Clapham came up with a winner for Selby, however, 17 minutes from time.

Horbury remain in contention for a sixth place finish, which would put them in the play-offs in their first season at this level, but need a good finish.

Joe Clegg drives forward for Emley against Winterton Rangers. Picture: Mark Parsons

They are away to bottom of the table Athersley Recreation this Saturday, but before then face local rivals Wakefield AFC tomorrow night (Wednesday).

Also in Division One, Nostell MW did their hopes of staying up a power of good with a 2-1 home win in a six-pointer against second from bottom Shirebrook Town.

Nathan Hawkhead set them on the way with an 18th minute penalty and Reagan Waud made it two early in the second half.

Jake Squires pulled a goal back for Town, but Nostell saw the game out for a vital three points to move within a win of safety. They are at Swallownest this Saturday and at home to Parkgate tonight.

Goalmouth action with Emley on the attack against Winterton Rangers. Picture: Mark Parsons

Glasshoughton Welfare still probably need another win to ensure their safety from relegation in the NCE Division One, but continued their fight with a 1-1 draw with Dronfield Town.

Nathan Perks looked to have won it for Welfare with an 86th minute goal, but Nicolas Benson equalised two minutes later.

A home game with Worsbrough Bridge Athletic is next up on Saturday.

Frickley Athletic goalkeeper Harrison Davison-Hale makes an outstanding save, but was beaten six times in the game with Hallam. Picture: John Hobson

A big crowd at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground saw Emley stay in contention, but end frustrated by a 0-0 draw against their promotion rivals Winterton Rangers in the Premier Division.

A victory would have put them in a strong position to claim the runners-up spot and a play-off place, but they were unable to get past a stubborn Rangers backline.

A trip to Barton Town follows tonight.

Frickley Athletic were left looking nervously over their shoulders at the relegation zone in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division after suffering their heaviest competitive home defeat for 22 years at the hands of Hallam.

A 6-1 defeat left the Blues fourth from bottom with three games remaining.

With just two teams going down they still have breathing space as they are nine points ahead of second from bottom Goole, but they have played a game more and will meet Goole on the last day of the season.

They do have a vastly better goal difference and also have a four-point advantage over third from bottom Bottesford Town so it is not panic stations yet, but they know they will have to play much better than against Hallam when they conceded three goals in each half and only had a Josh Haigh consolation goal to show for their efforts.

Frickley go to Eccleshill United this Saturday.

Hemsworth MW’s disappointing run continued as they let a lead slip to lose 2-1 at home to Albion Sports in their NCE Premier game.

Ben Gelder put Wells ahead on 26 minutes, but Lewis Waddington equalised before half-time and Robbie Fox came up with a late winner for the visitors.