NCEL round-up: Unlucky Horbury Town suffer dip in fortunes but Nostell MW earn revenge

After winning their first six games following promotion to this level for the first time, Town had their 100 per cent record ended at Selby Town and were then unlucky to lose 3-2 at home to Armthorpe Welfare.

Horbury looked set for at least a share of the spoils after battling back from two goals down to be level at 2-2 going into the final minutes.

They were pressing for a winner only for Jamie Austin’s second goal in the last minute to condemn them to a second defeat of the season.

Gibril Bojang scored a spectacular goal for Horbury Town against Armthorpe Welfare.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cian Guest’s 21st minute goal had the visitors ahead at half-time and Austin's first goal doubled their advantage before Joe Penn and Gibril Bojang – with a spectacular overhead kick – hit back for Town.

Horbury were away to Athersley Recration in a first-ever NCE League Cup tie on Tuesday night, but were knocked out 5-4 on penalties after drawing 1-1 with Benjamin Agu scoring their goal.

Nostell MW also fell victim to a late goal as they lost 1-0 at home to Harrogate Railway Athletic in Division One.

Michael Morris’s 89th minute goal sealed victory, leaving Welfare down in 17th.

Nostell were given a quick chance for revenge at home to Harrogate in the first round of the League Cup on Tuesday and won 2-0 with Nathan Hawkhead and Harvey Booth netting.

A second half fightback fell just short for Glasshoughton Welfare as they lost 3-2 at Rossington Main in the NCE Division One.

After being three down at the break two goals by Kiyani Clayton gave them hope, but they could not find an equaliser.

Welfare hosted Ollerton Town in the first round of the League Cup on Tuesday and lost another close game 2-1 with Owen Thomas scoring

Emley AFC were at home to Hallam in the NCE Premier Division on Tuesday and also won 2-0 to move up to fifth. Iyrwah Gooden bagged both their goals.

Hemsworth MW climbed up into the top six in the Premier Division with a home win over Winterton Rangers.

Sam Tingle set them on the way with the opening goal after 10 minutes. Nash Connolly’s run and cross led to the second goal with the ball going in off a defender and it was 2-0 at half-time.

Seon Ripley made it three after the break with Winterton’s only reply a late consolation effort by Daniel Walker.

Wells are away to Knaresborough on Saturday and host Barton Town next Tuesday.

Frickley Athletic were made to pay for missed chances as they went down to an injury time goal in their home game with Yorkshire Amateur in the Premier.

The Blues trailed to a 21st minute goal by Louis Fialdini, but led 2-1 at the break after Lee Bennett and Szymon Czubik scored goals in the last minute of the opening half.

Fialdini’s second goal levelled the game just before the hour mark and with chance after chance missed it looked like the home team would have to settle for a draw.

However, right at the death Alfie Wilkinson’s lob from 25 yards out stole the points for the Ammas who won 3-2.