NCEL round-up: Victories for Frickley Athetic, Nostell MW and Glasshoughton Welfare

Keita gave the Blues a good start as he fired them ahead with a volley after just seven minutes, but the home team showed why they had been unbeaten in their first seven league games as they hit back through Thomas Waudby’s glancing header.

It stayed 1-1 until two minutes from time when Matty Hughes played a fine ball in and Keita steered the ball into the corner of the net for a winner for Frickley.

The Blues face another big game this Saturday when they entertain Irlam in a second qualifying round match in the FA Vase. They are also at home to North Ferriby next Tuesday.

Alhassane Keita scored twice for Frickley Athletic against Barton Town. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Higgins’ 24th minute goal was not enough for Hemsworth MW as they lost 2-1 to new Premier leaders North Ferriby.

Jamie Forrester put title favourites Ferriby ahead on 18 minutes only for Wells to fire straight back with their equaliser.

A draw looked on the cards, which would have been a great result for Hemsworth, but Danny Earl came up with a winner seven minutes from time for the home team.

Hemsworth are back at home this Saturday when they take on Bottesford Town.

Two goals from Jonas Ndombasi helped Glasshoughton Welfare to a 3-1 win at Atherton Recreation in Division One.

James Woodhouse was also on target with the hosts’ only reply coming late on through Kyle Batchelor.

Welfare are quickly back in action at Beverley Town tonight (Tuesday), kick-off 7.45pm and they travel to play Selby Town in the FA Vase on Saturday.

Nostell MW made it back to back 2-0 victories when they defeated Staveley MW in Division One.

Welfare followed up their success against Harrogate Railway Athletic from earlier in the month in a second successive home fixture to move up to 15th place in the table after a difficult start to the campaign.

Brett Smith gave them a flying start when netting the opening goal after just four minutes.

More early pressure came to nothing before the visitors came into the game to force a first save from keeper Rhys Westcarr.

Charlie Parnell and Harvey Booth went close to adding to the lead, but it remained 1-0 to half-time.

After the break Westcarr made another save before Luis Penny-Larter raced away only to see his shot well saved.

Joe Wood did make it 2-0 and within two minutes Nostell had a great chance to add to their advantage when awarded a penalty, but Nathan Hawkhead hit the crossbar with his spot kick.

It did not matter in the end as Welfare saw out the game for a valuable win.

Nostell are away to West Didsbury & Chorlton in the second round of the FA Vase this Saturday.

Horbury Town lost top spot in Division One as they suffered a third straight loss in going down 2-1 at Brigg Town.

They looked well set to end their losing run when ahead thanks to Gibril Bojang’s penalty on the stroke of half-time.

It was still 1-0 with four minutes remaining, but Fraser Papprill popped up with a late equaliser.

And it got even worse for Town with Alfie Usher netting an injury-time winner.