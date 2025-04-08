New boys Anthony Dwyer and Scott Loach make impression as Wakefield AFC keep title hopes alive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield AFC’s penultimate NCE Division One game-week came with a trip to 16th-placed Athersley Recreation for what was their only match and they came out on top 2-0.

The free midweek was used to further strengthen the squad, after injury to goalkeeper Owen Evans and a shortage of options up front, writes Austin Ainsworth.

Former professional goalkeeper Scott Loach – with a wealth of experience in the game – came straight into the starting line-up after signing for the club in the past week, while manager Steve Bodle also handed another new signing, striker Anthony Dwyer, his debut as the number nine in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Jaydan Sandhu again played from the start, only this time as one of the two wide, attacking-midfielders. Curtis Morrison also made a timely return from injury to return to what has become his familiar position at left-back.

Scott Loach kept a clean sheet on his debut for Wakefield AFC at Athersley Recreation. The former England U21 international and Watford, Ipswich, Hartlepool, Barnet and Chesterfield keeper has come out of retirement to help the Falcons in their promotion bid.

Athersley came into the game without a win in three, but made the better start with a deceptively strong wind behind them, piling the pressure on to Wakefield’s box.

A volley from close range flew over and another shot was blocked on the edge of the box inside the first two minutes.

It was almost 10 minutes before the growing control that Wakefield exerted through midfield led to a meaningful attack, when some good play through the middle and out to the left-wing saw a cross from deep fall for Sandhu inside the box. His touch was excellent as he plucked the ball out of the sky and let it bounce once, before his volley went just over.

Aside from the strong wind, the pitch was firm and the tackles firmer. And all of that combined to make the game a scrappy affair.

It was Sandhu and debutant Dwyer who added just enough of a sprinkling of stardust to the game to make the difference; Sandhu with his vision and Dwyer with a classy first touch and decent hold-up play.

The two combined for Wakefield’s first goal, with a throw-in on the left directed towards Sandhu on the edge of the box, who let it run across his body for Dwyer with his back to goal.

The forward hung out a leg to flick the ball back around the corner to complete a silky one-two with Wakefield’s midfield magician, whose attempted cross was blocked by the raised hand of an Athersley defender. There were no complaints from the home side with the award of a penalty, which was subsequently drilled to the keeper’s right by Dwyer for a goal in his first game for the club.

An early goal in games such as these can often deflate opponents, opening the floodgates for the leading team to go on and win comfortably, as has happened so often for Wakefield in recent times. To Athersley’s credit, that did not happen and it was the home side who had the better chances for the remainder of the half.

The best chance came just after the half-hour mark, with the award of a soft free-kick – one of many for both sides by an overly fussy referee – that was missiled into the box.

The initial delivery was headed up into the sky, upon which the loose ball was clipped over for the unmarked Athersley striker just six yards from goal. As the ball bounced, he somehow volleyed over from point-blank range, leaving Wakefield as lucky escapees despite a hint of offside.

There was more incision about Wakefield in the second period, with winger Kelan Swales quickly benefitting, as excellent hold-up play from Dwyer saw his side progress up the field and eventually win a throw-in.

That was taken quickly and Swales controlled excellently to accelerate into the box, where his drilled shot stung the palms of the goalkeeper.

Swales then had a second stab at the rebound, with a looping header over the keeper that went just the wrong side of the bar.

Although the second half mainly belonged to Wakefield, they again escaped with their lead narrowly preserved in the 55th minute when another massive Athersley chance went begging. This time it was newcomer Loach in the Wakefield goal who proved decisive, as he sprung off of his line to close down an Athersley attacker who had received the ball at the back post, somehow deflecting the close range shot wide of goal.

Loach also proved effective from an attacking perspective, his mammoth kicks elevated by the wind in Wakefield’s favour in the second half. Any free-kick in Wakefield’s own half was delivered right down the opposing goalkeeper’s throat by Loach, with Wakefield defenders Chris Salt and Brad McGowan often making a nuisance of themselves in the opposing box.

However, it was Sandhu who again made the difference for Wakefield in the 64th minute with his 11th goal of the season.

It was a clever move that saw Wakefield load the box for the throw-in of Igor Mlynarski, who feigned a long throw before going short to the nearby Mo Gashi.

Gashi gave him the ball back immediately for the full-back to touch and drill a cross to the near post, where Sandhu had stolen a yard to deflect the ball into the net with his stretching boot.

That settled the nerves for Wakefield in what, to then, had been a hard-fought, close affair. Bodle was able to make changes, again reverting to a back three with the introduction of Josef Turner in defence, whilst Aaron Pilkington also made a timely return from injury.

Free from the pressure of the narrow one goal scoreline, Wakefield began to play the ball about the park with ease and could have extended their lead even further in the dying stages, Dwyer twice going close with fierce shots after quick feet to evade his marker.

However, the two goals eventually sufficed for an assured and composed away win, with which came Wakefield’s 19th clean sheet of the season.

A return to the confidence and control of recent months comes at a key time for Wakefield, who now have just two games left to play in the regular league season.

One of those is a game-in-hand on leaders Horbury Town – who won their weekend fixture and remain four points above Wakefield – and it comes tonight (Tuesday) at home against Maltby Main (kick-off 7.45pm).

The final league game of the season sees Wakefield host Brigg Town on Saturday and the task is simple in the most difficult sense of the word for Wakefield; win both of those games and hope Horbury fail to win on Saturday then the Falcons are champions.

However, should Horbury go on to finish the job, the two wins for Wakefield are still just as important, as Wombwell Town are third behind Wakefield on goal-difference only and second place could prove crucial in securing a guarantee of home games in both the play-off semi-final and – should they make it through that – the final.