Newly appointed Glasshoughton Welfare manager Christian Fox saw his new team battle to earn a point against Athersley Recreation in his first game in charge.

​Former Selby Town boss Fox took over from Lee Vigars last week and will have had hopes of a winning start after Matt Semley fired Welfare ahead after only 10 minutes.

But Athersley dug in and hit back through Sam Thompson five minutes into the second half and it was honours even at the end with the sides drawing their Toolstation NCE Division One match 1-1.

It left Houghton down in 18th place in the table and with work to do to climb into the top half, but they are well clear of the relegation places approaching the half-way stage of the season.

Matt Semley's goalbound strike for Glasshoughton Welfare. Photo by Keith Handley

They are away to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic this Saturday then back at home when Retford United are the visitors next Tuesday night.

Fox was installed as Welfare boss with immediate effect following interviews held last week, with Jonny Bruce and Reuben Pearce appointed as his coaching assistants.He knows the league well, having managed Selby Town for a number of years and he has replaced Vigars who stepped down at the start of the month after being in charge at Glasshoughton since 2016.

After his first match in charge Fox said: “I’d like to thank Jon (Miles) and the rest of the committee first and foremost for the opportunity to manage the club.

"I’ve been in touch with Lee and he has been great with providing the background knowledge on the players and the club.

George Munashe Mwale on the attack for Glasshoughton Welfare. Photo by Keith Handley

"On the pitch I thought we started the game brightly and with a bit more composure or a better decision in the final third could have been further in front at the break.

"We discussed at half-time that Athersley would likely come out and have a go in the second half and that’s exactly what they’ve done.

"On reflection a draw is probably a fair result for both teams although I keep replaying those chances from the first half in my head.

"I’d like also to thank the 146 fans that came down. I’d like to grow the fanbase and openly invite every one of those fans to come for a beer (tea, coffee or whatever else they fancy) and a chat in the clubhouse after the games.