New Ossett United manager Dave Wild adds more recruits for 2024-25 season

​Ossett United have continued their recruitment with another three signings joining Dave Wild‘s new look side for the 2024-25 season.

After losing Callum Hiddleston who has an accepted an offer elsewhere United have moved to bring in a new goalkeeper with the highly promising Ally Hughes committing for the 2024/25 NPL East season.

Hughes, who played for West Chorlton & Didsbury and Vauxhall Motors last season, is being backed to be a big hit by manager Wild.

He said: “Ally has a huge future ahead of him in non-league football and I’m glad he has chosen us to work with for the coming years despite offers from elsewhere.

Ossett United's new signing Jamie Sharman.

"He has exceptional distribution and on top of that has a presence that is both commanding and no nonsense which is an absolute must for me with goalkeepers.”

Wild is also delighted to have defender Jamie Sharman on board for the upcoming campaign.

He explained: "I’ve worked with Sharmo during my time at Matlock Town and he completely epitomises the values that I place within our sides.

"He’s a no-nonsense defender with a wealth of non-league experience to his name and the standards he will bring to our squad is exactly what we need.

"I don’t want to overcook it and place pressure on Jamie, but I really do feel that this is the final piece of the defensive structure that we want allowing us to be fluid in changing systems if needs be.

"I think the fans will very quickly understand that Jamie is a top drawer defender and I really am looking forward to observing his progress at the club and higher up the non-league ladder going forward.”

Midfielder Prince Haywood is another to commit for the next campaign with Wild saying: “He’s a player I’ve tried to sign at pretty much every club I’ve worked at.

"He is fantastic footballer, who does the basics of the game in midfield better than most I’ve seen.

“He’s a tenacious, hardworking winner and I know he will quickly become a fan favourite within the club.

“Prince has a wealth of experience at NPL levels including promotions so his willingness to win, experience and style of play made the decision to get him into the club an easy one."