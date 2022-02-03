New Ossett United striker aims to become fans' favourite after making switch from Maltby Main

Ossett United have signed forward Jordan Turner from Northern Counties East League Premier side Maltby Main.

By Mark Berry
Thursday, 3rd February 2022
Football News

Turner, who has previously played for Belper Town and Sheffield FC, will be a valuable asset for Ossett, according to manager Jas Colliver. He said: "He always gives 100 per-cent and his work rate will be infectious.

"We are sure he will quickly establish himself as a fans' favourite with his work ethic alone. JT has scored goals at this level before and is vastly experienced which can only help us."

Ossett United host Northern Premier League East strugglers Pickering Town on Saturday (3pm).

