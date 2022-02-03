New Ossett United striker aims to become fans' favourite after making switch from Maltby Main

Turner, who has previously played for Belper Town and Sheffield FC , will be a valuable asset for Ossett, according to manager Jas Colliver. He said: "He always gives 100 per-cent and his work rate will be infectious.

"We are sure he will quickly establish himself as a fans' favourite with his work ethic alone. JT has scored goals at this level before and is vastly experienced which can only help us."