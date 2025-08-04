New players in action as Athletic sides play friendlies

Wakefield Athletic FC, who play in the Wakefield & District Sunday Football League, stepped-up their pre-season preparation with a series of friendlies for four of their teams last weekend.

The first team played-out a see-saw battle against Leeds Sunday Alliance League side Cricketers Arms. They fought back twice to record a deserved 5-3 victory with goals from debutants Wasiu Labi Adeniran (2) and Tanaka Manhopi with existing players Ray Cheng and Danny Young also getting on the score sheet.

In a rebuilding process, new faces to impress were Sadeeq Miah, Luke Maw, Unmaan Bashir and Theo Sithole.

WYCO Athletic suffered from late dropouts as they were edged out 4-3 by Dewsbury Rangers FC, formerly of Calder Valley Sunday Football League.

On target for WYCO Athletic were Dalton Holford, Dom Taylor and debutant Mo Jabbi.

Wakefield Athletic B led 1-0 away against Chequerfield Hotel, thanks to a curling effort from last season's leading marksman Matty Wootton, before collapsing to a 4-1 defeat at Barracks playing fields in Pontefract.

Seventeen-year-old debutant Oscar Botherton and Nathan Mallett had good minutes under their belt.

Wakefield Athletic C had a tough baptism against an experienced Nostell MW Old Boys, going down 4-1.

Goal of the game was a consolation strike for Athletic’s midfielder Andrew Chinging with a rasping effort from well over 30 metres.

On Sunday, all four sides are in action again, with two home and two away games. Wakefield Athletic and WYCO Athletic play host to Nostell MW and AFC Royal respectively at the West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club venue.

Wakefield Athletic B are away to Stanley United Juniors with Wakefield Athletic C travelling away to Mirfield Parish.