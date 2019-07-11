New professional football team Wakefield AFC set to kick-off

WAKEFIELD AFC plays it first ever game this Saturday against semi-professional East Stirling.

It is the only home pre-season game planned by the side which launched in March, and will be played at Cudworth’s Dorothy Hyman Stadium.

Chris Turner, the club’s director of football and a former Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper said: “Since we announced the launch of the club the support from local people has been incredible.

“Both football and non-football fans have pledged to back us. There is a real sense of pride, it’s why we we’re determined to play our first ever game in front of a home crowd.

“All the players are keen as mustard and raring to go and prove their mettle.

“The game will be on the 4G pitch while the grass pitch is made ready for the new season with a capacity of about 250 so we hope as many people as possible can get there on Saturday,” he added.

As the district’s first professional club, they are planning to use the Cudworth ground for their upcoming league fixtures with hopes of moving to Wakefield in the future.

The first team will play in the Sheffield League, with a reserve side competing in the Central Midlands Northern League.

Kick-off for this Saturday’s game is 1pm and tickets are £5, with juniors getting in for free.