New signing Charlie Clegg on target as ‘brilliant’ Frickley Athletic show reaction

Charlie Clegg was on target for Frickley Athletic in his first game after returning to the club.

Frickley Athletic bounced back from a heavy defeat at Golcar United with a solid away success at Wombwell Town in the Macron NCE Premier Division.

The Blues had conceded 12 goals in their two previous matches, but kept a welcome clean sheet on their trip to South Yorkshire and ran out 2-0 winners.

The game appeared to be heading for a goalless draw until Charlie Clegg broke the deadlock 12 minutes from time on his first game since his return to the club after signing from Armthorpe Welfare.

Lucas Robinson added a second goal nine minutes later and Frickley were home and hosed for a big three points that took them four points clear of the relegation zone.

Although the game did not have the excitement of the team’s recent comeback from 5-1 down to beat Bottesford Town 7-6 in a second round League Cup tie it did feature some much improved defending – crucial after the Blues followed that cup thriller with a 6-0 hammering at Golcar back in the league the previous week.

“It was a brilliant performance from start to finish,” said manager Martyn Woolford.

"They battled, they ran and they played as well. I asked for a reaction after last week and I certainly got one.

"Every one of the lads made an impact and I’m absolutely delighted. We just need now to get that consistency. We have proved since I’ve been here that we can play, we can beat teams and score goals, we just need to do it more consistently.”

Frickley host Rossington Main this Saturday.

Glasshoughton Welfare remained rooted to the bottom of the NCE Division One after they went down 5-1 at home to Goole when Daniel Hickey scored their only goal with a 54th minute penalty.

A trip to Crowle Colts is next up on Saturday.