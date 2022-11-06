Goals from Spencer Clarke and Joe Lumsden saw Colls twice ahead, but although Reece Fielding’s last-gasp goal gave the visitors a 2-2 draw it was still a fantastic effort from Ponte after they finished with nine men with Gavin Allott and Jake Picton being sent-off – the former for a coming together with a visiting player and the latter after receiving a second yellow card.

Sheffield’s Adam Watson also saw red in the incident with Allott while Colls lost defenders Clarke and Ben Turner to injuries in the first half so it could be seen as a point gained rather than two lost. But it was frustrating for manager Rouse to come so close to what would have been an incredible victory.

He said: "It feels like a loss to me after we worked ever so hard with 10 men initially and then with nine men.

Pontefract Collieries players celebrate with supporters at the newly redeveloped "Shed End" in the game against Sheffield. Picture: JLH Photography Yorkshire

"I can’t fault the work rate or the effort and on another day we probably get three points.

"We’re leaving nothing out there and they’re such an easy group to support, they are giving everything. It’s undeniable they are fighting for the cause.

"We ended up with a back four where only one of them started in that position. We have come up against loads of adversity and things that have gone against us, but we have got character, we stand up to the test and keep fighting.

"We were two minutes away from winning the game with nine men.

"If we repeat performances like that and try to keep more men on the pitch we give ourselves a chance.”

Rouse was delighted with the backing the team received from supporters, some of who were able to stand in the newly finished “Shed End” development.

He added: “In the second half they really cheered us on and I’m a bit sad for them that we didn’t manage to hold out and get that win.

"But they made the noise, they got us up the pitch and they supported the players. If they continue to do that the players will match that on the pitch.

"The club’s a good place to be at the minute, we’re all fighting for the common cause, we’re all happy and we’re all doing the right things.”