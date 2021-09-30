Nostell MW aim to bounce back after first home defeat
Nostell MW missed a chance to go level on points with Toolstation NCE Division One leaders Brigg Town when they suffered a first home defeat of the season in losing 3-1 to Retford.
Alex Wonham put the visitors ahead on 20 minutes, but Nostell were level by half-time as Joe Wood netted just before the break.
However, they were unable to make the most of opportunities in the second period and Haydn Goddard then Wonham with his second goal sealed the points for Retford.
Nostell will be aiming to bounce straight back when away to Harrogate Railway this Saturday.