Nostell MW aiming to continue goal-den start to new season

Nostell's Anees Younis (left) celebrates scoring a goal with Nathan Perks and Nathan Hawkhead. Picture: John Clifton

Welfare smashed Shirebrook Town 8-2 in an NCE League Cup first round tie and were quickly in charge back in the league on Saturday as they bagged three goals in the first 25 minutes and went on to record a 4-1 win that put them top of the table.

Striker Nathan Perks once again led the way. Already with four goals from his first two league games after joining the club in the summer, he netted his first hat-trick.

He also scored one of the goals in the league cup tie to have a tally of eight already since his move from Glasshoughton Welfare.

Nostell MW's hat-trick hero Nathan Perks in control of the ball. Picture: John Clifton

Perks was first to find the back of the Clipstone net on 16 minutes, but only after the visitors had taken a shock lead through Declan Sorrell three minutes earlier.

Anees Younis, who set up the first Welfare goal, was on target himself soon after and it was his long ball that sent Joe Wood free to find Perks for home goal number three on 25 minutes.

Clipstone’s cause was not helped by having a player sent-off, although with 10 men they battled to keep the score down and Nostell were only able to add one more goal, 12 minutes from time, when Perks netted from the penalty spot.

Welfare are quickly back in action tonight when they will be looking to keep the goal run going away at Teversal.

Nostell MW's Anees Younis gets a shot away. Picture: John Clifton