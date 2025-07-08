Nostell MW announce signings and retained players for new season

Former Horbury Town player Jordan Spencer has joined Nostell MW.

Nostell MW are well on the way to putting their squad together for another crack at the NCE Division One in the 2025-26 season.

Pre-season matches are now in full swing ahead of the big kick-off on Saturday, July 26 when Nostell will host Winterton Rangers in their opening league fixture.

The Welfare squad will include defender Thomas Street, who is being welcomed back to the club.

Now 23, Street is a highly rated defender at this level and has packed a lot of experience despite his young age having also spent time at Athersley Rec.

The club is also pleased to welcome back Lance Friedrich from last season and his fellow American and i2i International Soccer Academy student Sam Borrie.

A key signing could be former Horbury Town defender Jordan Spencer, who has played in this league and higher at clubs also including Albion Sports, Golcar and Brigg Town.

He said: “I've worked with (Nostell coach) Mark Maspero before and he's a great coach and got a lot out of me so after speaking to him and meeting up with the managers it was an easy move to make.

"I want to get Nostell back competing at the right end of the table and I don't see why we can't do that. Training has been good and there are some quality players here, new and old so I don't see why we can't compete with teams that are throwing big dollar about.”

Another who knows plenty about this level of football and has joined Welfare is winger Matty Hughes.

The former Frickley Athletic, Handsworth, Armthorpe and Hemsworth MW player said: “After speaking to Matt (Wright, manager), I realised Nostell has a great management team, a great set of lads and supporters that following them home and away and that the club was going in the direction it deserves to be going.”

Striker or winger Miguel Cassama is being backed to provide some power to Welfare’s frontline after his move from neighbours Glasshoughton Welfare.

He was a popular figure at Glasshoughton and previously spent three years in Portugal playing high level football.

Between the sticks will be George Bason, who has returned to Nostell for the 2025/26 season after stints at Selby Town and Wakefield AFC last year.

Nostell have retained Tom Booth, who had a fine season with the club last time and captained the first team.

Right-back Harold Monkam Djeukam, who delivered some strong defensive displays last term, is also staying with the club as is Charlie Austerfield who scored some vital goals last season and is out to repeat the feat in the coming months.

Also on the retained list are supporters player of the year Aiden Tyas, plus a driving force from last term Jack Gascoigne, all-round player Jordan Chippendale and Jamie Miler, who has been named as club captain.

Nostell, meanwhile, have been drawn away to Handsworth in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase, with the tie set to take place on Saturday, August 23.

Another away draw sees the club travel to Armthorpe Welfare in the first round of the NCE League Cup on Tuesday, July 29.

Nostell won their first pre-season game 2-0 at Tadcaster Albion and are next in action at Steeton on Saturday with a home game to follow against Wombwell Main next Tuesday.