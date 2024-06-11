Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Nostell MW’s seach for a new manager and chairman is over after they have confirmed appointments to take the club forward in the 2024-25 season.

The NCE Division One club were left needing to go in a new direction after the resignation of long serving manager Ian Walker and chairman Kevin Allsop and have now found the men they believe can steady the ship first after a difficult few months on and off the pitch.

In a statement the club said: ”Nostell MWFC would like to announce that, after a lengthy and at times stressful recruitment drive, we have appointed a new chairman and a full football management team.

"We would like to thank all the many applicants for the interest in our club.

Nostell Miners Welfare are hopeful of a brighter future after appointing a new chairman and manager.

"The club are delighted that Liam Willingham will be the new chairman. Liam comes into the club with over 10 years’ experience at various levels and has the key knowledge and understanding needed to take the club forward

”In addition to the new chairman, the club are also pleased to announce Matt Wright as our new first team manager.

"Matt has had spells at Robin Hood Athletic and Shelley.

"Alongside Matt we have also appointed Mark Wright, Matt’s long-time assistant, Mark Maspero as first team coach and Chris Clay as sports therapist."

Nostell added: ”There’s a lot of hard work to do, but everyone at the club is excited for the future after a very difficult few months.”