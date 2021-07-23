News you can trust since 1852

Nostell MW begin new campaign at home

Away day start for Emley following promotion to NCE Premier

Pontefract Cricket League: Brown stars as Calder Grove move up to second

Rugby League World Cup shock: Australia and New Zealand say they won't compete in 2021 event

Few positives for Wakefield Trinity in defeat to Salford Red Devils

Bradford League: Noden’s five star display in vain as Sandal miss chance

Covid-19 blow for Wakefield Trinity ahead of trip to Wigan Warriors

Nostell’s league fixture dates for the 2021-22 season:

They enjoyed a 3-1 success against Campion last Friday and will host Thackley in their final warm-up game this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Welfare’s league season runs until April 9 when they finish at home to North Ferriby.