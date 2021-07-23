Nostell MW begin new campaign at home
Nostell MW are well into their pre-season programme ahead of another campaign in the NCE Division One, which begins on Saturday, July 31 with a home game against Hallam.
Welfare’s league season runs until April 9 when they finish at home to North Ferriby.
They enjoyed a 3-1 success against Campion last Friday and will host Thackley in their final warm-up game this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).
Nostell’s league fixture dates for the 2021-22 season:
Sat July 31 Hallam H
Sat Aug 7 Armthorpe Welfare A
Wed Aug 11 Shirebrook Town H LC1
Sat Aug 14 Clipstone H
Tues Aug 17 Teversal A
Aug 25 Shirebrook Town H
Sun Aug 28 Rainworth MW A
Tues Sep 1 Rossington Main H
Sat Sep 4 Brigg Town A
Sat Sep 11 West Didsbury & Chorlton A FAV1Q
Sat Sep 18 Hall Road Rangers H
Tues Sep 21 FC Humber United A
Sat Sep 25 Retford FC H
Sat Oct 2 Harrogate Railway A
Sat Oct 9 Swallownest H
Sat Oct 16 Parkgate A
Sat Oct 23 Dronfield Town H
Sat Oct 30 Worsbrough Bridge Ath A
Sat Nov 6 Glasshoughton Welfare H
Sat Nov 13 Ollerton Town A
Sat Nov 20 Selby Town H
Sat Nov 27 North Ferriby A
Sat Dec 4 Armthorpe Welfare H
Sat Dec 11 Hallam A
Sat Dec 18 Teversal H
Sat Jan 1 Shirebrook Town A
Sat Jan 8 Rainworth MW H
Sat Jan 15 Rossington Main A
Sat Jan 22 Brigg Town H
Sat Jan 29 Hall Road Rangers A
Sat Feb 5 FC Humber United H
Sat Feb 12 Retford FC A
Sat Feb 19 Harrogate Railway H
Sat Feb 26 Swallownest A
Wed Mar 2 Parkgate H
Sat Mar 5 Dronfield Town A
Sat Mar 12 Worsbrough Bridge Ath H
Tues Mar 15 Clipstone A
Sat Mar 19 Glasshoughton Welfare A
Sat Mar 26 Ollerton Town H
Sat Apr 2 Selby Town A
Sat Apr 9 North Ferriby H