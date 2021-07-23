Nostell MW begin new campaign at home

Nostell MW are well into their pre-season programme ahead of another campaign in the NCE Division One, which begins on Saturday, July 31 with a home game against Hallam.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 8:00 am
Nostell MW gearing up for the new season.

Welfare’s league season runs until April 9 when they finish at home to North Ferriby.

They enjoyed a 3-1 success against Campion last Friday and will host Thackley in their final warm-up game this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Nostell’s league fixture dates for the 2021-22 season:

Sat July 31 Hallam H

Sat Aug 7 Armthorpe Welfare A

Wed Aug 11 Shirebrook Town H LC1

Sat Aug 14 Clipstone H

Tues Aug 17 Teversal A

Aug 25 Shirebrook Town H

Sun Aug 28 Rainworth MW A

Tues Sep 1 Rossington Main H

Sat Sep 4 Brigg Town A

Sat Sep 11 West Didsbury & Chorlton A FAV1Q

Sat Sep 18 Hall Road Rangers H

Tues Sep 21 FC Humber United A

Sat Sep 25 Retford FC H

Sat Oct 2 Harrogate Railway A

Sat Oct 9 Swallownest H

Sat Oct 16 Parkgate A

Sat Oct 23 Dronfield Town H

Sat Oct 30 Worsbrough Bridge Ath A

Sat Nov 6 Glasshoughton Welfare H

Sat Nov 13 Ollerton Town A

Sat Nov 20 Selby Town H

Sat Nov 27 North Ferriby A

Sat Dec 4 Armthorpe Welfare H

Sat Dec 11 Hallam A

Sat Dec 18 Teversal H

Sat Jan 1 Shirebrook Town A

Sat Jan 8 Rainworth MW H

Sat Jan 15 Rossington Main A

Sat Jan 22 Brigg Town H

Sat Jan 29 Hall Road Rangers A

Sat Feb 5 FC Humber United H

Sat Feb 12 Retford FC A

Sat Feb 19 Harrogate Railway H

Sat Feb 26 Swallownest A

Wed Mar 2 Parkgate H

Sat Mar 5 Dronfield Town A

Sat Mar 12 Worsbrough Bridge Ath H

Tues Mar 15 Clipstone A

Sat Mar 19 Glasshoughton Welfare A

Sat Mar 26 Ollerton Town H

Sat Apr 2 Selby Town A

Sat Apr 9 North Ferriby H