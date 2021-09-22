Nostell MW bounce back to goal scoring form

Joe Wood, among the goals for Nostell MW.

After a blip in form that saw them lose twice, Welfare came out on top 3-0 at home to Swinton Athletic in the first round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup last Wednesday, with Anees Younis hitting a hat-trick.

An even more convincing success followed when back in the league as they hammered Hall Road Rangers 5-0 in the Toolstation NCE Division One on Saturday.

Joe Kenny struck first after 14 minutes before Younis and Danny Edwards added further goals to make it 3-0 at the break.

Joe Wood netted a fourth and Edwards’ second completed the scoring late on.

Nostell were swiftly back in league action last night and hit the goal trail again to win 5-1 away to FC Humber United.

Kenny and Younis gave them another good start with goals in the first 10 minutes, but Humber hit back through Jack Gascoigne and it was still in the balance at 2-1 at the break.

However, Nostell quickly struck in the second half with Wood netting and added two more goals later in the half when Nathan Perks was on target and Younis bagged his second with a penalty.

The result moved Nostell up to third place in the table, only behind Brigg Town and Rossington Main on goal difference.