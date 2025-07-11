Nostell MW enter into landmark new partnership with Leeds UFCA team

Nostell MW will share their ground with Leeds UFCA in the 2025-26 season.

Nostell MW have announced a partnership with Leeds (University Football Club Association) UFCA, which will see the two clubs work closely together across multiple fronts – beginning with a groundshare agreement at Crofton Community Centre.

It means that Leeds UFCA, who play in the same NCE Division One as Nostell, will play their home matches at the same ground as Welfare in the 2025-26 season.

The university team has been promoted to the Northern Counties East League for the first time in the forthcoming season, marking their advancement to Step 6 of the English Football League system and a transition into semi-professional football.

Speaking about the partnership, Leeds UFCA director Steve Hart said: “The partnership with Nostell is one we’re genuinely excited about.

"It’s more than just a short-term groundshare – this is a long-term collaboration from which both clubs will benefit.

"We’ve known Granville for many years and have huge respect for everything he’s achieved with Nostell at the Crofton Community Centre. It’s something we look up to and if we can build even a fraction of what they’ve done there at Leeds UFCA, we’ll be doing well.

"Meeting with chairman Chris, it was clear his ambition and drive match ours – and we’re proud to be aligning ourselves with people who are building for the future. As we take our first steps into semi-pro football, we know there’ll be ups and downs – but we’re ready!”

Nostell chairman Chris Clay commented: “When we were approached by UFCA we absolutely loved their ambition and their desire to progress. From a club that has come from a similar formation to us, encouraging and developing youngster from a young age and through the ranks into there academy and into men’s football.

"What they have achieved over the last few years is great to see. On meeting the management and committee we could see they had similar values and desires as us as a football club and it was a no brainer for them to join us at the Welfare Stadium.”

The move to Crofton Community Centre offers Leeds UFCA not only a permanent home for their senior team, which is new to the NCEL next season, but also an inspiring setting that has long served as a hub of football excellence in the local community. For Nostell Miners Welfare, the partnership brings a fresh wave of energy and alignment with an organisation equally passionate about player development and community impact.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone for both clubs and sets a strong foundation for collaborative success in the years ahead."