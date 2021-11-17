Nostell MW hit back to make their point

Nostell MW's Danny Edwards. Picture Scott Merrylees

Welfare found themselves behind in the opening half, but they hit back to level and ended up all square at 1-1.

Both sides had chances in the first half-hour, but it was Ollerton who opened the scoring through Oliver Grady.

Nostell were quick out of the blocks for the second half as they were level within a minute, Danny Edwards netting.

The hosts put in a big finish, but Welfare defended solidly to make sure of their point.

Nostell were due to play Maltby Main in the quarter-finals of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup last night before their next league match comes at home to Selby Town this Saturday.