Nostell MW hit goal trail again at Teversal

Nostell MW's Louis Penny-Larter. Picture: John Clifton

Nostell MW made it 16 goals from their last three games they fired four past Teversal in an away game in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League on Tuesday night.

Despite playing their third game in seven days they kept the high standard up to record a 4-1 success.

The win has taken Nostell to the top of the table with 10 points from their first four league games.

Their confidence was shown straight off as they were ahead from the first minute with Lewis Pickering netting.

Pickering’s second followed on 12 minutes and Welfare stayed in charge for much of the first half, adding two more goals through Younis, after he linked well with Perks, and Louis Penny-Larter with a superb long range effort.

Nostell maybe took their foot off the gas after the break as they were unable to add further to their tally while Teversal managed a consolation through Joseph Geeson.