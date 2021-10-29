Nostell MW left frustrated after narrow home defeat

Nostell MW goal scorer Nathan Hawkhead.

After starting the season so well Welfare have been in and out and more out recently as they followed up their second half collapse at Parkgate by losing 2-1 at home to Dronfield Town.

Against opponents who had only previously picked up eight points this season, Nostell were looking to turn their own fortunes around after three defeats and a draw in their previous four league games.

But they were frustrated in the opening half with good goalkeeping denying them. The best move saw Nathan Perks show some good footwork before laying the ball off to Sam Ford, but the keeper was equal to the latter’s effort.

Just when it looked like remaining goalless to the break up popped Sam Terry to open the scoring for Dronfield right on the stroke of half-time.

Nostell regrouped and were swiftly level in the second half with Nathan Hawkhead scoring with a great solo effort.

But they were unable to kick on and it was the visitors who came up with a winner on 69 minutes with Terry netting again.

Alfie Procter came within inches of equalising for Nostell when he hit the post.