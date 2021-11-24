Nostell MW let lead slip after Wood fires opener
Despite taking an early lead Nostell MW were unable to hold onto it as they lost 3-1 at home to Selby Town in Division One of the Toolstation NCE League.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:00 am
After a bright start Welfare opened the scoring when a fine ball in from Nathan Hawkhead fell perfectly for Joe Wood to score.
But the lead was only to last five minutes as Liam Flanagan hit back for the visitors and the same player netted again 10 minutes later to give Selby a 2-1 half-time lead.
As hard as they tried Nostell could not force their way back into the game and conceded again when Harry Clapham scored just after the hour mark.
The result left Nostell one place above Selby in seventh ahead of their next game this Saturday when they travel to play North Ferriby.