Nostell MW restore pride but go out of FA Vase

Nostell MW's Anees Younis. Picture: John Clifton

Welfare were trailing from the 13th minute after Dontai Gabidon fired the hosts ahead.

A second Gabidon goal on 36 minutes gave Nostell a mountain to climb, but they rose to the task to be all square in the first minute of the second half.

Louis Penny-Larter began the fightback with a smart finish for the visitors’ first goal on the stroke of half-time and they began the second period perfectly with Anees Younis coming up with a great turn and shot to send the ball into the top corner of the net following good work by Lewis Pickering.

However, Nostell’s joy proved shortlived as within four minutes they were behind again, James Cottee netting.

It stayed 3-2 to the final whistle although Welfare continued to try hard and could be pleased with an improved effort after their shock 7-0 league defeat at Brigg Town the previous week.

Nostell now switch their attentions back to the Toolstation NCE League and look to improve their current fifth position in Division One with a home game against Hall Road Rangers this Saturday.