Nostell MW rue chances that got away after being held to draw

Nostell's Joe Wood

The 1-1 draw left Welfare still handily placed in fifth place in the table, but they are probably still trying to work out how they were not two points closer to the top four.

It was Swallownest who struck first through Alfie Smith on 10 minutes, but their lead lasted only four minutes as Harvey Walker netted.

Only an excellent save by visiting keeper Owen Evans prevented Nostell from taking the lead as Danny Edwards was denied, but it remained 1-1 to the interval.

The second half saw the home team make bigger inroads with substitute Nathan Perks making an immediate impact with a great run only to be foiled by Evans.

Another substitute, Liam Ormsby, hit an effort over following fine work by Joe Wood.

Another good save denied Perks after he combined with Wood to fashion a further chance.

Walker looked set to score on 77 minutes, but he struck his shot over when well placed.

Evans came to Swallownest’s rescue twice late on as he denied Perks and Wood and the game ended all square.