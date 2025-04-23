Nostell MW set to take on Wakefield Athletic side in Landlords Trophy final

Dom Taylor was one of Wakefield Athletic A's scorers in their Landlords Trophy semi-final victory.

​​Wakefield & District Sunday Football League conclude their 2024-25 season cup competitions with their sixth and last final on Sunday at the Crofton Community Centre, home of Nostell MW.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Premiership One side Nostell MW will be on home ground as they are set to take on Premiership Two side Wakefield Athletic A in the Landlord’s Trophy final – a competition that comprises of all the four division and is the Sunday League's FA Cup.

Kick-off is 10.30am with a big crowd expected to be in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sides lie in mid-table positions in their respective divisions. However, they can boast a good run in cup competitions coming into this final.

And both the finalists produced shock results in their respective semi-finals.

Nostell MW won 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out against hot favourites AFC Royal, who are top of the table in the Premiership One.

They had drawn the match 2-2 with their goals coming from Ben Beaumont and Dillon Connelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Athletic A, meanwhile, came up with a last minute winner away to triumph 2-1 at Premiership One title contenders Wellington Westgate. Their scorers were Dom Taylor and Dalton Holford.

In the quarter-finals Nostell beat another of the competition favourites Fryston AFC 4-2 while Athletic knocked out Frickley Colliery 6-0.

The squads of the two finalists for the Landlord’s Trophy final has been named as follows:

Nostell MW: George Bason, Ben Beaumont, Josh Buxton, Dillon Connelly, Josh Craig, Lee Dooler, Aaron England, Jacob Illingworth, Billy Mole, Lewis Peacock, Liam Peacock, Darren Rushton, Hayden Swift, Ashley Watts, Szymon Zajac, Gervas Chipasha, Harrison Marley, Harry Chapman, Ben McAdam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Athletic A: Luke Barraclough, Harrison Byrne, Daniel Carter, Ash Downing, Ted Dunning, Luke Evans, Craig Holdsworth, Dalton Holford (captain), Jacob Marsh, Daniel Mayes, Taylor Moseley, Lee Mulligan, Rich Normington, Matt Orme, Jack Parlett, Will Rushforth, Joe Scargill, Dom Taylor.