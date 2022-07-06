Nostell MW show promise in first pre-season outing in Isle of Man

Welfare put up a good display in their first hit out, taking the lead through Joe Wood in the first half, only to lose 2-1 to goals in the 72nd and 77th minutes by Furo Davies, the second with a penalty.

They included a couple of trial players in their starting line-up plus two more on the bench as they ran the rule over potential signings that can boost performances in the forthcoming season.

Nostell now go on to play Brandon United in their first home game this Saturday (1pm) before taking on a West Yorkshire Police side away on Monday night (7.45pm).

Joe Wood was on target as Nostell MW opened their pre-season campaign with a game against FC Isle of Man.

Silsden provide the opposition in an away game next Wednesday (7.30pm) then it is South Normanton Athletic and Golcar United away on July 16 and 19 respectively.

Welfare host Ilkley Town on Saturday, July 23 (3pm) and play their final warm-up match at home to Worksop Town on Tuesday, July 26 (7.30pm).

The season proper begins on Saturday, July 20 when Nostell travel to play Retford in the first NCE Division One game of the new season.