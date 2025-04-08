'One more rodeo' - Horbury Town are one more win away from NCE Division One title

Joe Jagger scored Horbury Town's opening goal against Louth Town.

​Horbury Town are one game away from being confirmed as champions of the NCE Division One.

A 2-0 home success against Louth Town in their penultimate game kept the title destiny in their own hands going into the final league game of the season.

After last weekend’s games they stood four points clear of Wakefield AFC and Wombwell Town, who both had a game in hand they were due to play on Tuesday night.

If both their rivals lose their midweek match Horbury would be champions, but even if they win to take the title race – and the one automatic promotion place it brings – down to the wire it is still in Town’s hands as victory at Maltby Main is all they require.

Horbury fans are likely to be out in force in South Yorkshire to see if their team can get over the line in what has been a fascinating run-in with plenty of twists and turns.

The pressure was on last weekend, but Town had control after taking the lead on 23 minutes with a Joe Jagger goal.

The result remained in the balance, however, until Abdou Bojang added a second goal six minutes from time.

"We just needed to win, that’s all it’s about now,” said manager Darren Barnes.

"We’ve played some great stuff across the course of the year and it was about getting two wins to pick up the trophy.

"There’s a bit of pressure going into those games, but I thought we controlled the game from start to finish. We dominated the ball, probably 70-80 per cent possession even and it was a really good professional performance.

"We’ve grown a lot in the last three years and we’re confident whatever happens next week we are going to continue moving forwards.

"We’ve got a great lot of supporters that are growing in numbers. We just need everybody now for one more game.

"The away support has been fantastic this season – we’re outnumbering the home teams on a lot of occasions. We just need to bring everybody from Horbury together for one more rodeo – and that’s what it is, one more rodeo and we’ve done it!”