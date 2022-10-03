Ossett academy team impress in winning doingitforjude game

Captain Owen Gerrard lifted the trophy, engraved by David Brown, in front of the fans at the end of the game, which raised funds for a worthy cause.

This performance followed on from an 11-1 win over Brighouse Town – who are in the academy team’s division – in a friendly, meaning they have now scored 22 goals in two highly promising warm-up games for the season ahead.

More than £200 was raised from the game for Jude's appeal with 76 sepectators on the day and the organisers have thanked everyone at the club and everyone at Dewsbury Rangers for taking part.

Captain Owen Gerrard lifts the doingitforjude trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match was arranged to raise funds for the #doingitforjude campaign, which is aiming to raise money for three-year-old Yorkshire boy Jude who has been diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive childhood cancer.

Jude’s parents, Lucy and Arron, are asking for help to raise £236,000 by November for Jude to enrol on the bivalent vaccine clinical trial at the Memorial Sloan Cancer Centre in New York that aims to stop his neuroblastoma from coming back.

They are well on the way to achieving their aim and the match at Ossett gave the campaign another good push.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goal celebration. Picture: Jon Hunt

For more information or to donate, visit https://www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/jude