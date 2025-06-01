Ossett Town Panthers youngsters 'Marching On Together' in Elland Road tournament triumph

The victorious Ossett Town Panthers team, with the Precision Pass Under 8s Cup, at Leeds United’s Elland Road Stadium. From left, coaches, back row, Jordan Issott, James Gregory, Dan Stead, Simon Coates. Players, front row, Max West, Freddie Issott, Jonah Stead, Braxton Gregory, LJ Shelley, Ollie Coates, Freddie Homer, Zayd Spiers, Alfie Oldroyd, Thomas Roy.

When Ossett Town JFC U8s team – the Panthers – entered the end-of-season ‘Precision Pass’ youth football tournament at Leeds United’s Elland Road Stadium, both players and coaches were excited to be able to experience the chance to perform competitively in one of England’s most iconic stadiums.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with the support of many friends and family members, the team played brilliantly on the hallowed turf to win all of their matches and come home with the prestigious ‘Precision Pass’ Under 8s Trophy.

In the group stage of the competition, four five-a-side matches of 15 minutes duration were played simultaneously on each quarter of the Elland Road pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an emphatic 8-0 victory against Middleton Park in their opening match, the Panthers continued to play excellent attacking football to beat Thornhill Vipers 6-0 in their second group game.

Cheered on by a large vocal crowd, the Panthers won their final group game against Bridlington Rangers by seven goals to two to set up a highly-anticipated final against one of Leeds’ top rated youth teams, Wortley Juniors.

After conceding an early goal in the final, the young Ossett team showed grit and determination to come from behind and win an exciting and entertaining game 5-2, to the delight of their supporters in a packed John Charles West Stand.

As well as participating in the pitch side presentation ceremonies, each team had the opportunity to tour the official changing rooms, line-up in the famous tunnel and run out to ‘Marching On Together’, in what was an experience of a lifetime for the grassroots footballers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team have been training at Ossett Town since 2023, when they were five years old and have formed a great team spirit under the guidance of hard working and dedicated coaches Dan Stead, James Gregory, Jordan Issott and Simon Coates.