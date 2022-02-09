Ossett United add experience to squad with signing of Mikey Williams

Ossett United add to their squad.

Williams will bring experience to the NPL East side side after joining from Grantham Town. He has previously played for Alfreton Town, Matlock Town - where he scored 25 goals in just over 100 games - and Sheffield FC.

Joint manager Jas Colliver is looking forward to having him on board and said: “Mikey is a player that has played games in the leagues above.

"I signed him for Grantham Town at the start of this season from Alfreton Town. At the time Alfreton were doing all they could to keep him.

“Mikey will add creativity, leadership and experience that we have been lacking.

“I just want Mikey to get back enjoying his football and the rest will fall into place.

“He has bags of ability and is looking forward to hitting the ground running after not playing many games in recent weeks.