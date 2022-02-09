Ify Ofoegbu nets last-gasp winner against Sheffield to deliver boost for Ossett United

Ify Ofoegbu was Ossett United's match winner against Sheffield FC.

United produced an improved display, but had to settle for a point from a 1-1 draw at home to bottom club Pickering Town last Saturday and were up against the team in second from bottom in the quick follow-up.

They were rewarded for their perseverance with the late winner sealing a 3-2 success that lifted Ossett back up to eighth place.

Victory looked a way off when United found themselves trailing at the break after Nathan Modest finished off a smart break for Sheffield.

But it took the hosts just three minutes into the second period to level through Aaron Haswell who got on the end of a James Walshaw head on.

Sheffield struck again with another quick break, Luke Rawson netting. But it was 2-2 five minutes later with recent signing Jordan Turner turning the ball home after Ross Hardaker’s cross was headed by Haswell.

Ossett put a big finish in with Walshaw and Haswell going close and Ofoegbu seeing an effort cleared off the line.

However, with time running out Ofoegbu fired home the winner to spark wild scenes of jubilation.

After recent drubbings at Cleethorpes and Liversedge, it had been important for Ossett to produce a more solid effort when they took to Ingfield to take on Pickering on Saturday and they did take a small step forward.

They had Ed Hall making his debut in goal with his fellow new signing, forward Jordan Turner, on the bench. Hardaker and George Green were both welcomed back after injury.

Despite difficult conditions United started promisingly as their week off seemed to have benefited them and Haswell was only denied a goal by a good save by keeper Harry Flatters.

It was a surprise when the visitors opened the scoring through Jamie Thornton with what was to prove their only real chance of the afternoon.

Ossett almost levelled with a Green free-kick that was only inches away before the game was halted for a serious injury to Pickering’s Omar Sanyang, who sustained a broken leg and was taken to hospital with the emergency services arriving within 20 minutes.

Into the second half the hosts continued to make the running and were rewarded on 73 minutes when Turner’s great run led to a driven cross was turned home by Walshaw.

Ossett went for it in the closing stages, but were unlucky not to get a winner as Turner was denied twice by Flatters and a Dec McGivern header from a corner was inches wide.

Ossett have a tough looking assignment this Saturday when they travel to play Shildon who were riding high in third until the last week.