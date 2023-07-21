News you can trust since 1852
Ossett United add former York City defender to squad along with new player-coach

Ossett United have continued to strengthen their squad ahead of the start of the new Northern Premier League season.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 21st Jul 2023, 09:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 10:04 BST

Former York City defender Jacob McLoughlin has become the latest to sign up following a successful trial.

McLoughlin has been with York City since under 16 level and can play centre-back as well as wing-back and defensive midfield.

He was part of last season’s Under 19’s National League Academy Cup Champions when the Minstermen beat Woking in the final at St George’s Park.

Zeph Thomas in action for Brighouse Town last season. (Photo by Steve Ambler)Zeph Thomas in action for Brighouse Town last season. (Photo by Steve Ambler)
Zeph Thomas in action for Brighouse Town last season. (Photo by Steve Ambler)
“I’m delighted to have joined the club after being on trial for a couple of weeks” said McLoughlin.

"Throughout pre-season the lads have made me feel welcome. I’m really excited to get started in the league and hopefully be able to contribute to the team in different ways.”

Ossett manager Grant Black has been impressive with the player in training.

He said: “Jacob is a fantastic young talent who has been at York City, he's come to us and from day one has shown a great attitude.

"He's technically a very good player who can play in a variety of positions, he has earned a deal with us and we really feel he is a player who can play a big part if we are to be successful this season.”

Forward Zeph Thomas has also moved to Ingfield as a player-coach.

The Bradford born former Rotherham United youth prospect has joined from Brighouse Town and has previous experience with Belper Town, Sheffield FC, Mickleover Sports and Glossop North End. The 33-year-old has also played for Cowdenbeath and has made 20 international appearances for Saint Kitts & Nevis.

Manager Black said: “He’s a fantastic coach who’s going to add a lot in regards to coaching styles, he’s really good in and around the dressing room, he’s positive, he’s bubbly, he knows all the lads and they like him and respect him. He will add a lot both on and off the pitch.”READ MORE: Ossett United 2023-24 fixtures: Away day for starters for Grant Black's men at Sheffield

