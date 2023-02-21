​A 1-1 draw in the north east against opponents starting the day in third place in the table would have looked a good return at the start of the day.

But with Hebburn playing the whole of the second period with 10 men following Liam Murray’s red card Grant Black’s men were left frustrated that they could not take advantage of their extra man.

They started well and had the first chance of the game when Harry Coates, but he could not quite turn the ball home at the back post.

Action from Ossett United's draw at Hebburn Town. Picture: Kevin Brady

Hebburn had a couple of half-chances before Murray beat keeper Paul Cooper, but a defender got back to clear.

The hosts took the lead on 34 minutes when Amar Purewal put away a penalty he won when going down in the area .

But Ossett were level within five minutes when Hebburn could only half clear a corner and it was played back in for skipper Danny South to fire home from close range.

It could have got even better two minutes later as Alex Peterson turned in the area only to see his shot hit the outside of the post.

Hebburn went down to 10 men when Murray was red carded for a late lunge on Derry Robson.

United had chances to win it in the second half with Chris Dawson firing over and keeper Shaun Newbrook denying James Walshaw and Robson.

Peterson and Harry Gagen were off target with further chances then Newbrook did well again to keep out Janni Lipka’s effort. One last opportunity saw Gagen get in a header only for it to be comfortably saved.