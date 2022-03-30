Ossett United back to winning ways after boosting squad with four new signings

James Walshaw netted twice in Ossett United's victory over Shildon.

With the deadline for signings last Thursday, joint managers Jas Colliver and Mark Ward moved to give United sufficient playing strength to finish the campaign as strongly as possible, bringing in four players.

Left-back Mark Edur joined from Belper Town and has previously played in the first and second tiers of Estonian football and the second tier in Bulgaria.

A second new arrival is Curtis Morrison, a right-winger who was previously playing for Cleethorpes Town, having had spells with Gainsborough Trinity, Guiseley and Chesterfield.

Kieran Blades has added to competition for places in the back four with the centre-back joining from Nuneaton Borough.

Finally, Craig Nelthorpe has arrived from Belper Town and can play left-back or left-wing. He will be familiar to fans, having previously played for Ossett Town as well as Matlock Town, Harrogate Town and Doncaster Rovers.

Edur and Morrison went straight into the team for the visit of Shildon and played their part in a 2-1 success.

After the 4-0 loss at Stockton the previous week there was a good response with United making the early running. James Walshaw sent a header over and Luke Hogg was off target with a half-volley before Walshaw put the hosts ahead in the 21st minute as he got to the ball first ahead of the Shildon keeper to flick the ball into the net from Hogg’s free-kick into the box.

Edur got forward to get a shot in to no avail and it remained 1-0 to half-time with Ossett the better team.

They doubled their lead just past the hour when Ify Ofoegbu’s shot was blocked, but Walshaw quickly latched onto the loose ball to shoot powerfully into the net.

Shildon were then unable to take a great chance to hit back when Edd Hall saved a penalty. They did finally score in the 89th minute, but United were doing the celebrating soon after with the final whistle confirming their 2-1 victory.