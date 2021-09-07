Ossett United boss Benn looks for improvement from his players after high scoring draw

Ossett United's Ross Killock, who has picked up an injury. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Wayne Benn’s men currently sit in fourth place with 10 points from their first five matches, but face a test against opponents who like them have only tasted defeat once so far in the league.

Benn is looking for improvement from his players after they were involved in a high scoring draw last Saturday, earning a point from a 3-3 result at Lincoln United.

He said: “We started the first 10 or 15 minutes like a house on fire, we got ourselves an early goal and I thought we were going to kick on and run riot.

“But the game in a nutshell is us not being ruthless enough in both boxes. We had more than enough chances to score more than three and we’ve not defended simple balls into our box for their three goals.

“For me, with the greatest respect to Lincoln, it was two points dropped. I view it as a poor result.

“You shouldn’t have to score four goals to win a game of football. We’ve just got to have a bit more about us and a bit better game understanding.”

Benn refused to blame the loss of defenders to injury, but is looking for reinforcements in defence after losing Dec McGivern during last Saturday’s game and with key summer signing Ross Killock missing the match through a knock.

The Ossett side showed four changes from the one that lost their first league game of the season at Brighouse, but were straight into the attack at Lincoln with Reon Potts opening the scoring in the second minute after good work by Luke Hogg and Nash Connolly.

Further good play saw United go close to adding to their lead, but it was the hosts who scored next as Rob Smith’s effort from the edge of the area made its way through a number of bodies and into the corner of the goal with Max Dearnley unsighted.

Within three minutes Ossett restored their advantage when Aaron Haswell’s cut back set up Potts for his second.

But Lincoln struck twice right at the end of the half through Josh Nichol and Andy Janssen to lead 3-2 at half-time.