Ossett United boss Grant Black looking for a reaction after 'worst' performance

After significant progress had been made in a five-match unbeaten run prior to last Saturday’s match it was a contrasting display that saw the side take a big step backwards.

All three goals for the visitors came in the second half with Nathan Modest, Rory Coleman and Adam Watson netting in a 21-minute period to be forgotten for United.

Their day was summed up when with the score at 1-0 Ossett missed a penalty.

A Sheffield defender is hands on with Ossett United's Danny South. Picture: Scott Merrylees

"It was the worst we’ve been since we’ve been here, by a mile, but we’ve had six chances in their 18-yard box, not including the penalty, and not even hit the target,” said manager Black.

"It was disappointing with and without the ball. I thought we weren’t at it.

"They’ve done to us what we do to a lot of teams and what we kind of pride ourselves on. We’re physical, we’re direct, we wear teams down and we’ve been successful at that. But when you have that done to you it’s even harder to take.

"It was just flat. It’s been a tough week for various things and a few bits that have gone off and it carried onto the pitch.

Ossett United's Nathan Curtis battles for the ball against Sheffield. Picture Scott Merrylees

"We tried a lot of things, personnel and formations, to try and get some kind of reaction, but it just seemed everything we tried to do went against us.

"We miss a penalty to go 1-1 and they go down and score two minutes later.”

Black is hoping this was just a blip as he has been happy enough with the progress within the team since he arrived.

James Walshaw and Nathan Curtis combine in attack for Ossett United. Picture: Scott Merrylees

He explained: “We’ve had a lot of changes, but we’d gone five unbeaten.

"But successful teams go six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11 unbeaten and if that’s what we want to be and we feel that’s what we’ve got then we have go out and prove that.

"Five games unbeaten is brilliant, it gets a buzz, but we have to do more. We have to make the five games in nine or 10 like the teams who are in the top four or five now.

"There’s still plenty of points left this season and we can try and make a charge. We’ll try and finish as strong as we can and build some momentum.

"Try and build something that’s going to be successful moving into next season as well.”

Ossett are at home again this Saturday with Long Easton their opponents fresh off a 3-0 win at Consett.

"We expect a reaction, definitely on that performance from us,” added Black.

"I know the long Eaton manager and they work hard, they are physical, direct and good on set pieces. They will not give you a second and we’ll have to deal with that.”

