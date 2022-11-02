Black had to settle for a point from the match, but saw his team get off to a flying start with Luke Aldrich netting after just four minutes.

Consett, however, snatched a point from a 1-1 draw when a cross was deflected into his own net by Danny South on 66 minutes.

“You want to win every game, but Consett are a good, good side, with some good players,” said Black.

Luke Aldrich opened the scoring for Ossett United.

"All the teams from the north are very comfortable on the ball and we knew they would be.

"But we created some good chances in the first half and should have gone in two or three up – I think they would even admit that.

"Then obviously the second half they’ve had a lot of possession, they worked the ball really well and we conceded an own goal, which happens.

"We kept pushing and came close to a winner, as did they. It was a really good contest, both teams put a shift in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said to the lads you see the reaction of the fans at the end of the game, cheering and clapping you off because they’ve seen what you are prepared to do for this football club, which is run your blood to water and put your body on the line.”

Black is delighted with the reception he has had from the fans and the support they offered in the first home match.

He said: “I’ve said since we came in. The Thursday we met was fantastic, seeing some old faces and the buzz. Last week was fantastic and then it’s been great again.

"If a set of fans see players putting that effort in and doing everything they can to get three points, whether you win, lose or draw, that’s what they want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are an honest bunch of working class people and they want an honest bunch of working class footballers – and that’s what we will give them. As long as we do that then I think they will be buzzing.

"It was just a great atmosphere and it was a good point, it’s an unbeaten start to what we’re doing. We make it into a good point by going and beating North Shields hopefully.”

Black introduced new boys Derry Robson and Janni Lipka to make their debuts in the game after signing at the end of last week and is confident both will play a big part in the team going forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “You know what you are going to get from Derry Robson, he’s an engine and the fans will love him.

"He gets up and down, he sticks his foot in and gets on the end of things. He’s just a proper non-league midfielder, he’s played at this level a long time and he will continue to do so because he knows the level and how to play the level. It was fantastic from him.

"Janni came on for half-an-hour and showed in patches. It was a bit of a strange one for him to come into, we didn’t have a lot of the ball. When we do that’s where he shows what he’s good at.

"He put himself about and did a good job in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everybody since we have come to the club has been positive. The way the lads have gelled so quickly is very impressive.”