Latest signing is 26-year-old midfielder James Cadman, who has arrived at Ingfield this week from Scarborough Athletic and is a dual registered player.

He will be available for selection for United’s next game at North Shields on Saturday and is seen as a key addition.

The former Rotherham United academy player has also played for Stalybridge Celtic, Harrogate Town, Hyde United and Mickleover Sports.

James Cadman is one of three new midfield signings for Ossett United.

“James is a quality player who has excelled at the top levels of non-league for many years now,” said Ossett boss Black.

"He was a big part of Scarborough’s promotion last year and he feels now is a good time for a new challenge.

"After many offers from the league above, all of which were financially way above us and some from managers he's worked with before it shows how committed he is going to be with us because he's here for the right reasons, which is what we now want at this football club.”

James said: “I’ve had a few weeks away from football. but after speaking with the gaffer and Danny South it was clear that this move to Ossett was a no brainer and time to start enjoying the game again.”

Cadman’s arrival comes after two more players were brought in at the end of last week.

Another midfielder, Derry Robson, joined from Cleethorpes Town and is known for his versatility and also having an eye for goal.

He previously played for Belper Town, Sheffield FC, Pontefract Collieries and Goole AFC where he took a joint manager role with former Ossett Town favourite Steven Jeff.

Black said: “I’ve worked with ‘Dez’ for four years now on and off, he is a real box to box midfielder who can play out wide and at full-back.

“He offers loads of energy and quality and has experience of what it takes to win promotion from this level, doing so last season, and with that can help what is a young squad here at Ossett United.

“The fact Dez has come to us for financially a lot less than what he's been offered speaks volumes about the lad he is and that he wants to be here.”

Janni Lipka makes a trio of midfield signings having arrived from Belper Town.

Described by manager Black as a “Rolls Royce of a player”, the experienced midfielder has previously had spells at Hyde United, Stocksbridge Park Steels, Hallam, Sheffield FC and Parkgate.

Black added: “Janni is fantastic on the ball, we took him to Belper Town this season to be a starter there in the team but he got a few niggles in pre-season that hampered him.