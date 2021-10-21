Ossett United boss labels Liversedge loss a ‘wake-up call’

Ossett United manager Wayne Benn.

The game – played in front of a bumper Friday night gate of 1,005 – was goalless until just before half-time so it was all the more disappointing for the hosts to be blown away in such manner after being right in the contest for 45 minutes.

“There was nothing in the game for the first 45 minutes, we competed well and matched Liversedge, ” said manager Benn.

“The game plan worked pretty well, the energy was there, the commitment was there. But against good sides if you just switch off for a minute you can get punished and it was a killer blow (to concede the first goal).

“We had 15 minutes to reset and I said to the boys ‘you’re still in this game, you’ve got to start on the front foot and try to work our way back into the game’.

“The real disappointing thing for me is that it can’t have been more than five minutes and were 3-0 down. It’s just game management.

“You can’t chase a 3-0 lead down against a team not conceding goals and scoring plenty themselves.”

Benn continued: “It’s just a real reality check that second half. I’m not going to say it flatters Liversedge because I don’t think it does. It’s not acceptable to put on that kind of performance in front of 1,000 people.

“It’s a bit of a wake-up call. Liversedge have started so well and they’re going to be right in the mix. We’ve got two weeks now to dust ourselves down to try and regroup

“If we feel like we need to bring players in I will not hesitate to because I will not accept and I will not stand for performances like that second half.

“I’m disappointed, frustrated, angry, but the buck stops with me. The players haven’t done themselves justice second half, but if there’s any criticism to come my way I’ll take it on the chin and the players have got to take it on the chin.”

Ossett had Jack Cowgill, Archie Whitfield and Reon Potts back while new signings Mat Zaniewski and Henry Nash made their debut.

They played the better football in the opening half, but were unable to make the breakthrough and Nicky Walker’s goal just before the break proved crucial.

He went on to complete a hat-trick in the second half while Joe Walton and Oli Fearon also netted past new keeper Zaniewski.