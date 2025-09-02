Ossett United boss sees positives from narrow defeat to early league leaders

James Walshaw was pleased with the way his Ossett United side restricted league leaders Bradford (Park Avenue).

Ossett United manager James Walshaw believes his young team need to “grow up” a little, but drew some positives from their latest outing at Bradford (Park Avenue).

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United went down to a second successive 1-0 defeat, losing out to a 32nd minute goal from Marcus Carver.

But for the most part they gave as good as they got, defended well and deserved to bring a point back, which would have been a fine result against the early season pacesetters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m disappointed, similarly to last Monday we’ve done all right. For large parts we’ve defended really well and we’ve restricted one of the favourites to not many opportunities,” said Walshaw.

"In the second half I can’t remember them creating a real clear cut opportunity.

"But I think we’ve been naive. Yes, we’re young lads, but we’ve got to learn at some stage.

"They’ve got a lot of experience, they were buying fouls, free-kicks and wasting time towards the end. So we’ve got to grow up in essence – and I think we’ll do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But there’s lots of positives to take from the game. We created a couple of good opportunities in the second half, restricted them to none.”

Defeat saw Ossett drop to fourth from bottom with four points from their first five league games, but Walshaw is not worried at this stage.

He added: “We’ve played some really good teams, Bishop Auckland, Grimsby, Matlock and Bradford (Park Avenue) and the two favourites to go up.

"There’s plenty of opportunities. There’s been some good performances, but we’ve been a bit naive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United were due to be back in action at home to Bridlington Town on Tuesday night before they host Nantwich Town in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Ossett’s scheduled away game at Dunston has now been postponed due to that club’s continued involvement in the FA Cup. The home game against Heaton Stannington has also been rearranged and will now take place on Tuesday, September 23 with a 7.45 kick-off.