Ossett United boss Walshaw sees some positives despite second half collapse at Bishop Auckland

Basile Zottos scored an early goal at Bishop Auckland before a second half turn round saw Ossett United lose 4-1.

Ossett United manager James Walshaw was unhappy with the way his players performed in the second half as what was a promising opening NPL East game at Bishop Auckland turned into a big disappointment.

United went in one up at the break after an early goal by Basile Zottos, but fell apart after their hosts equalised on 64 minutes and went on to lose their first league game of the season 4-1.

“They say football’s a game of two halves and it sums it up,” said Walshaw.

"First half performance near enough perfect, set up to play exactly as we wanted to, the lads worked it to a tee. Fantastic goal from Bas, we defended really well.

"Then half-time you get them in, we wanted to continue what we’d been doing. But for the last 26, 27 minutes we just stopped doing the fundamentals, the basics of football, working hard, tracking men, making good decisions, playing it easy. All of those things went out of the window.

"I don’t often lose my rag, but I could have done. But it’s a long season, it’s the first game and there were some positives.

"In the first half we’ve held a very good side from scoring and created many opportunities.

"Josh Askew’s injury on the 30 minute mark was a disappointment – we missed him, his experience, in there. But equally we should be able to manage the game and I am disappointed.

"Really disappointing second half, but really pleased with the first half.”

After being knocked out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 defeat to Atherton Laburnum Rovers the previous week it is two defeats from two now this season for Walshaw’s men who are not now in action until next Wednesday evening when they travel to Grimsby Borough for their second league match.

Their schedule home game with Bridlington Town on Tuesday night was postponed due to what the club said were “circumstances out of our control”. A hastily arranged friendly took its place with Golcar United providing the opposition at Ingfield.