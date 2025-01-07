Ossett United bring in young additions from Doncaster Rovers and Hartlepool United
Young defender Jacob Bacon has joined on a month-long loan from Doncaster Rovers and is expected to push the defenders already at the club as he looks for first team experience.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jacob to the team from Doncaster and we sincerely thank them for giving us the opportunity to provide him with valuable first-team experience,” said United manager James Walshaw.
"His arrival brings even greater competition across the squad and I’m confident he will add quality to our side.
"Jacob made an excellent first impression in training, showing both his talent and work ethic. I’m eager to see how he develops and contributes in the coming weeks as he integrates further with the team."
Another new arrival is 19-year-old striker Alfie Steel, who has joined on loan from Hartlepool United.
"This signing provides us with even more attacking options at the top end of the pitch and competition for places,” said Walshaw.
"Even after just one training session, it’s clear that Alfie brings quality to the team. I’m genuinely excited about the opportunity to work with him further and see his impact on the pitch."
Ossett have lost Harry Lynn, who has been recalled by his parent club Radcliffe, while midfielder Tom Algar and winger Tom Alngohuro have joined Beverley Town and Frickley Athletic respectively on dual-registration deals.
United hope to get back to action on Friday when they host Bridlington Town in a key game at the bottom end of the NPL East.
The visitors sit two points and two places below fifth from bottom Ossett, but they have a game in hand and can go above the Ingfielders with a victory.