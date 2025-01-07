Ossett United bring in young additions from Doncaster Rovers and Hartlepool United

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​While their last two games have been called off Ossett United have been busy off the pitch with two additions to their squad.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young defender Jacob Bacon has joined on a month-long loan from Doncaster Rovers and is expected to push the defenders already at the club as he looks for first team experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jacob to the team from Doncaster and we sincerely thank them for giving us the opportunity to provide him with valuable first-team experience,” said United manager James Walshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His arrival brings even greater competition across the squad and I’m confident he will add quality to our side.

Jacob Bacon has joined Ossett United on loan from Doncaster Rovers.

"Jacob made an excellent first impression in training, showing both his talent and work ethic. I’m eager to see how he develops and contributes in the coming weeks as he integrates further with the team."

Another new arrival is 19-year-old striker Alfie Steel, who has joined on loan from Hartlepool United.

"This signing provides us with even more attacking options at the top end of the pitch and competition for places,” said Walshaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Even after just one training session, it’s clear that Alfie brings quality to the team. I’m genuinely excited about the opportunity to work with him further and see his impact on the pitch."

​Ossett have lost Harry Lynn, who has been recalled by his parent club Radcliffe, while midfielder Tom Algar and winger Tom Alngohuro have joined Beverley Town and Frickley Athletic respectively on dual-registration deals.

United hope to get back to action on Friday when they host Bridlington Town in a key game at the bottom end of the NPL East.

The visitors sit two points and two places below fifth from bottom Ossett, but they have a game in hand and can go above the Ingfielders with a victory.