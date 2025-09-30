Ossett United climb table after battling to first away win of NPL season

James Walshaw came out of retirement when he came on as a late substitute in Ossett United's win at Newton Aycliffe.

Back to back clean sheets and four points from two games have seen Ossett United’s fortunes transformed in the NPL East in the last week.

After a battling goalless draw with Heaton Stannington in midweek United finally came out the right side of the result when they won 1-0 at Newton Aycliffe to end a seven-match run without a win in all competitions.

It was also their first away win of the season in the league and it saw them climb the table to a respectable 13th position, although they have played more games than most of the teams round them.

They came into last Saturday’s game level on points with Newton Aycliffe and made a dream start with a goal after just five minutes when Joe Crosby took advantage of a poor back pass to coolly slot the ball in.

More chances followed for both teams in the first half, but it remained 1-0 at the break with Jack Crook going closest to adding to the visitors’ lead with one effort that hit the woodwork and another audacious one from 50 yards out that went just over.

The second half saw Ossett defend well to see out the game and collect their valuable three points.

Manager James Walshaw, who came out of retirement to come on as a late substitute, was delighted with the application of his players.

He said: “It was a good performance. It’s no easy place to come, but we are such a difficult team to beat – three clean sheets in four games in this league is no easy task.

"It doesn’t come from just the back four – but they were absolutely immense.”

On his own return to the pitch after he retired earlier this year, Walshaw added: “I want to do what’s best for the team and quite a few have been telling me I’ve still got something to give. The last seven or eight minutes our backs were against the wall and we needed something up top.”

Ossett play their tenants on Saturday when they host Pontefract Collieries at the Ingfield ground they are both currently sharing. They are also at home to Lincoln United next Tuesday and host Thackley in the County Cup tonight (Tuesday).