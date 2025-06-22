Ossett United confirm player signings and key retentions for 2025-26 season

Sam Pashley has joined Ossett United from Emley. Picture: Mark Parsons

Ossett United are cracking on with the business of putting together as strong a squad as they can for the 2025-26 Northern Premier League squad and have pulled off a coup with a key defensive addition from neighbours Emley.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager James Walshaw has added to his defensive ranks with the signing of Sam Pashley, most recently part of the Emley side who reached the Pitching In NPL East play-offs and a key player for the Pewits in their promotion from the NCE League the previous season.

Pashley, who came through the ranks of Ossett Town Juniors, making his semi-professional debut as a teenager is a player known well by Walshaw as they were in the same Emley side who won the NCE Premier Division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The manager is delighted to have the right-back or central defender back in Ossett colours.

Basile Zottos has returned to Ossett United for next season.

He said: “Pash is a presence who will bring both strength and aerial dominance to our side.

“His recent experience in the play-offs with Emley highlights the calibre of player we’ve secured, this is a real coup for the club.

"Not only does he add valuable defensive solidity, but he’s also a real threat in the opposition’s box and is more than capable of chipping in with a few goals over the season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chance of linking up with Walshaw again was key in Pashley making the move to Ingfield.

He explained: “Having played with him at Emley and seeing what he’s he’s achieved since coming in as gaffer, which is class, I wanted to be a part of it.”

Throughout his junior days, Pashley was a striker in the age group managed by Ossett United director James Rogers, before converting to a defensive role.

Pashley sees himself as a goalscoring defender, adding: “I am strong, powerful, fast and love a tackle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the season ahead, personally I want to play as much as possible to help the team finish as high in the league as we can, which I think will be the play-offs if we can perform consistently to the level the team finished last season with.”

United have added to their forward ranks as well with the signing of forward Callum Petch from Golcar United, who the manager has tracked for some time.

“We tried to sign Petch last season because he is the kind of player we value at this club,” said Walshaw.

"He brings enthusiasm, a strong work ethic, and most importantly, a natural instinct for scoring goals, qualities that will strengthen our squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really looking forward to working with Callum. He’s a good fit for our dressing room and will add a freshness to the team."

Petch is known as a hard working forward and told Ossett fans: “I am comfortable anywhere across the front line and want to score as many goals as possible.

"I have heard really good things about Ossett United and the manager. I also know some of the players who are already here and they have nothing but positive things to say.

“My hopes for the season are to play as much as possible and help the team finish as high as we can, which I think will be play-offs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward Basile Zottos has also re-signed for the club after a short stint at Matlock Town.

Zottos has made 21 appearances, scoring nine times, during two previous spells at Ingfield and scored the winning goal at Sheffield in Walshaw’s first game as manager.

“I have definitely got unfinished business at the club” he said.

“I finished on seven goals (last season) and I will definitely be starting how I left off; my target for next season is 20 goals and hopefully I can achieve that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like coming back to Ingfield was a no brainer really. It felt like home over the two spells I have had at the club. We have a great group of not only footballers but also a great group of lads and I feel like we can achieve big things together this season.

“For the fans I just want to say I’m back home and I will give my 100% every game to bring us where we need to be. I’m looking forward to seeing you all again.”

Walshaw is delighted to have Zottos back, saying: “There was much made of Baz’s departure last season and I’ve kept in contact with him ever since.

"He’s a young, ambitious, and hungry player. These are qualities that perfectly match the profile of our current group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was disappointed when he left, but I’m even more delighted to welcome him back for the upcoming season. Baz will add real quality to the top end of the pitch and I’ve no doubt his work rate and energy will cause real problems for opposition defences. We’re thrilled to have him back on board.”

United, meanwhile, have retained the services of goalkeeper Aleks Petrovic, forward Luca Bolino, midfielders Dylan Helliwell and Dexter Ball alongside the earlier announced Ben Tweed, Joe Crosby, Sam Walters, Josh Askew and Alfie Proctor.