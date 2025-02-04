Ossett United continue fantastic turnaround with victory over West Yorkshire rivals Brighouse Town

Ossett United’s climb up the Pitching In NPL East table continued with a hard fought 4-2 victory over West Yorkshire rivals Brighouse Town.

​The visitors took an early lead before three goals in 10 minutes from Lewis Stephens, captain Josh Burns and Joe Crosby saw Ossett 3-1 to the good at half-time.

Akeel Francis reduced the deficit early in the second half with his and Brighouse’s second of the game from the penalty spot before the result was settled as Kevy Tarangadzo converted a Will Calligan cross into his own goal.

The game marked the first time United have won a league game after conceding the first goal since February, 2023, when on that occasion current manager James Walshaw scored a brace to beat Bridlington Town 2-1.

Josh Askew is delighted with Ossett United's turnaround. Picture: KJ Wood Photography

Josh Askew, signed from Bradford (Park Avenue) in August was full of praise for his teammates after the game, saying: “Brighouse was a tough game but a game that shows just how far we’ve come as a squad since the gaffer has come in.

"Having the ability to come back from being a goal down and win the game comfortably shows the mentality we have as a squad and it is only getting stronger week by week.”

His central midfield partnership with man of the match Ben Tweed is growing game by game with Askew adding: “Ben Tweed is an unbelievable talent and I am lucky he’s in my side because I wouldn’t want to play against him.

"It’s important to have a strong spine in any side but Ben’s quality on the ball and his work rate off it is excellent and he’s a pleasure to share the pitch with.”

Ossett United's improvement highlighted since James Walshaw came in as manager.

Saturday’s game was James Walshaw’s 13th since being appointed manager and in that time Ossett have accumulated 23 points, including seven victories and a positive goal difference of 10.

To put this into context the opening 13 league games of the season saw United sitting rock bottom with one win and five points to their name and a goal difference of -23.

The turnaround has been nothing short of sensational and Walshaw will be hoping the upturn in form can continue this Saturday as the side travel to South Yorkshire to face Stocksbridge Park Steels, the side made famous by Jamie Vardy.

After an excellent start to the season, including a tight 1-0 victory at Ingfield in October, Stocksbridge have found results more difficult to come by recently.

Indeed, since their 3-0 victory over Sheffield on New Year's Day ‘The Steels’ have picked up just one point in the subsequent five games and have failed to find the net in four of them.

Despite this Askew is well aware they will be no pushovers, finishing his interview with OUTV by saying: “As we move onto Stocksbridge we know it’s going to be another tough game as they all are in this league. But we have a good result to build on now.

"The gaffer is really big on visualisation and going into each game we imagine where we will be sitting in the league table after another three points come 5 o’clock so hopefully we can form a good run of performances together and continue to climb the league.”

Ossett United are also in action at Ingfield on Tuesday, February 11, with Grimsby Borough visiting for a 7:45pm kick-off.