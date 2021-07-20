Ossett United continue preparations with Sheffield Wednesday game

Ossett United manager Wayne Benn.

The league has confirmed the fixtures for the 2021-22 season and Wayne Benn’s men will open away to Pontefract Collieries on Saturday, August 14.

A first home match follows quickly with Stocksbridge Park Steels set to travel to United’s Ingfield ground on Tuesday, August 17.

Ossett will be away at Christmas when they play Tadcaster on Monday, December 27, but they will be hoping for a bumper New Year’s Day attendance when at home to West Yorkshire rivals Brighouse Town on January 1, 2022.

The season is due to finish on Saturday, April 23 with a long away travel to play Marske United.

Ossett, meanwhile, are on with their pre-season programme and will play a Sheffield Wednesday XI at Ingfield tonight (kick-off 7.45pm). With more than 550 tickets sold ahead of the match it looks like being their biggest crowd for some time.

They then face Handsworth away on Saturday before playing for the Steve Kelly Memorial Trophy in the annual game against Hemsworth MW next Tuesday.

The planned game with Birtley Town last Saturday was called off due to Covid issues, but United enjoyed victories in their previous two pre-season matches, 1-0 against Goole and 4-1 against Athersley Recreation.

Full fixtures for the 2021-22 season:

Sat Aug 14 Pontefract Collieries A

Tue Aug 17 Stocksbridge PS H

Sat Aug 21 Emirates FA Cup Prelim

Tue Aug 24 Worksop Town A

Sat Aug 28 Hebburn Town H

Mon Aug 30 Brighouse Town A

Sat Sep 4 Emirates FA Cup 1Q

Tue Sep 7 Stockton Town H

Sat Sep 11 Frickley Athletic A

Tue Sep 14 Lincoln United A

Sat Sep 18 Yorkshire Amateurs H Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat Sep 25 Cleethorpes Town H Buildbase FA Trophy 1Q

Sat Oct 2 Dunston A Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Sat Oct 9 Buildbase FA Trophy 2Q

Sat Oct 16 Liversedge H

Sat Oct 30 Buildbase FA Trophy 3Q

Sat Nov 6 Pickering Town H Sat Nov 13 Sheffield FC A Buildbase FA Trophy 1

Sat Nov 20 Bridlington Town H

Sat Nov 27 Shildon A

Sat Dec 4 Marske United H

Sat Dec 11 Stocksbridge PS A

Sat Dec 18 Pontefract Collieries H

Mon Dec 27 Tadcaster A

Sat Jan 1 Brighouse Town H

Sat Jan 8 Dunston H

Sat Jan 15 Cleethorpes Town A

Sat Jan 22 Liversedge A

Sat Feb 5 Pickering Town A

Tue Feb 8 Sheffield FC H

Sat Feb 19 Lincoln United H

Sat Feb 26 Yorkshire Amateurs A

Sat Mar 12 Frickley Athletic H

Sat Mar 19 Stockton Town A

Sat Mar 26 Shildon H

Sat Apr 2 Bridlington Town A

Sat Apr 9 Worksop Town H

Sat Apr 16 Hebburn Town A

Mon Apr 18 Tadcaster H