Ossett United crowdfunder to help settle six-figure court order surpasses £3,000 mark

OSSETT United have set up a crowd-funding page to help pay off a £135,000 court order issued last week.

Following a landmark legal ruling, when a court Manchester ruled in favour of semi-professional player, Reece Welsh, who suffered a broken ankle while playing for Radcliffe Borough in a game against Ossett Town in 2015, Ossett have been left with a six-figure sum to pay.

Welsh was awarded just under £20,000 in damages but Ossett are also liable for the legal costs, bringing the total order to £135,000.

The club have set up a 'GoFundMe' page to try and help cover the costs and so far £3,350 of the £135,000 has been raised.

If the money can't be raised then the club face the prospect of selling their home ground at Ingfield.

Meanwhile, United have appointed Wayne Benn as their new manager following the departure of Andy Welsh.

The 43-year-old guided Hemsworth Miners Welfare from the NCEL First Division into third spot in the NCEL Premier.

Benn started his playing career at Bradford City before moving to the Bantams non-league neighbours Bradford Park Avenue, where he made over 400 appearances.

A club statement said: "With a wealth of experience, knowledge and contacts within the game Benn deserves the opportunity to manage further up the pyramid and this is an opportunity we are delighted to offer him.