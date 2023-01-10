Ossett United dig in to draw again in 10-man tussle with promotion contenders Stockton

An eventful match at Stockton Town saw Grant Black’s men make it three draws from their last four matches and six in their last nine.

With both teams finishing with 10 men it was a testing encounter and Ossett could perhaps consider themselves unlucky not to have taken all three points, which would have been quite a scalp against opponents riding high in second place.

Manager Black was proud of the efforts of his players to take what was a good point this time.

Fabian Bailey is seen in action in his Ossett Town days and has now returned to Ingfield to play for Ossett United after a spell with Pontefract Collieries.

He said: "A tough fixture away to Stockton who sit second in the league, we come away with a hard fought deserved point.

“Yet made to feel we should have come away with more.

"Me and my staff and players are proud of that performance. So should everyone else associated with Ossett United.”

Ossett were slow to get into their stride after their travel to the north east, but found themselves up against 10 men when Stephen Thompson was sent-off on 36 minutes after sliding in with two feet, catching keeper Edd Hall who required treatment but was able to carry on.

Their numerical advantage disappeared 13 minutes into the second half when Danny South saw red to the disbelief of the Ossett contingent after he stepped across a home player and the linesman flagged for a red card.

Soon after Kevin Hayes broke the deadlock for Stockton and it looked like being one of those days.

But United dug deep and deservedly levelled on 82 minutes through Alex Peterson to earn their point.

Coming on as a second half substitute was new recruit Fabian Bailey, who has arrived from Pontefract Collieries.

The versatile midfielder, 25 this week, started at Rotherham United before playing for Frickley Athletic and Ossett Town. He had been at Pontefract since 2019.

On his signing, Black said: “Fabian is a player we know well and have come up against in recent years, he’s a proper player at this level, so versatile and can play in any position really, he’s solid every single week.

"He wears his heart on his sleeve, gives 110% every week, never misses training and puts his body on the line for the team. Those are the kind of players we’re trying to bring in to the club."

