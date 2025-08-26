Ossett United earn first points of season in testing three-game spell

Ossett United's new signing Rhys Thomas with manager James Walshaw.

Ossett United emerged from their testing three games in five days period with their first four points of the season in the NPL East and were frustrated it was not more.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Walshaw’s men brought back a point from a battling draw with Grimsby Borough in midweek then followed up with a fantastic 3-0 win over Brighouse Town at Ingfield, but were edged out 1-0 in a closely fought match at Matlock Town on Monday afternoon.

Ahead of the games Ossett added two new signings to their squad with midfielders Rhys Thomas arriving from Wakefield AFC and Isaac Assenso from Farsley Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both went straight into the starting line-up at Grimsby and added some energy to the team, but it was the home team who struck first with Tom Sawyer netting after just seven minutes.

Isaac Assenso with manager James Walshaw after signing for Ossett United.

United dug in, however, and were level just before half-time when Callum Petch found the back of the net.

It stayed 1-1 to the final whistle with the visitors pleased to have battled to their first point in the league.

They followed up with three points after a convincing win over Brighouse in their first West Yorkshire derby of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luca Bolino put United ahead after only nine minutes and the visitors’ day soon got even worse when four minutes later they had Danny Edwards sent-off.

Despite their extra man the hosts were unable to add to their lead in the first half and it was their turn to go down to 10 men after the break with summer signing Sam Pashley red carded for a second bookable offence.

Within a minute of this, however, they made it 2-0 as Bolino grabbed his second goal.

Ossett were then awarded a penalty and Joe Crosby stepped up to score from the spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was nice to put on a good performance at home in front of the fans, especially being the first game,” said manager Walshaw.

"We were disappointed not to win on Wednesday, it felt like a defeat, but it was really nice to kind of bounce back and get three points on the board for the first time this season.

"We were thoroughly professional. We turned it on when we needed to and raised our levels.

"Luca Bolino getting the man of the match was really pleasing and I’m delighted for him. He’s worked ever so hard in pre-season and come back fit, hungry and I’m delighted he got his just rewards with the two goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United were back on their travels two days later at Matlock and were behind from the 15th minute when Diego De Girolamo netted.

In hot conditions it was tough going and a big 787 attendance helped the home team to hold onto their advantage for the remainder of the game.

Ossett will be aiming to bounce back again with another away game at Bradford (Park Avenue) on Friday night.