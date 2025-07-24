Ossett United fixtures: Tester for starters but confidence high for improved NPL campaign

Josh Askew is one of the players on board for Ossett United's 2025-26 season in the NPL East. Picture: KJ Wood Photography

Ossett United face a tricky start to their new season in the Northern Premier League East with a long travel to play a famous non-league name.

James Walshaw’s side – who are hoping to carry on where they left off in a strong finish to last season – will open away at Bishop Auckland, 10 times winners of the FA Amateur Cup in the past and always a tough nut to crack on their own patch.

The game takes place on Saturday, August 9 and United quickly follow-up with their first home game three days later as they take on Bridlington Town, who came close to relegation last term.

A busy August brings four more scheduled league fixtures with Ossett at home to Brighouse Town on the 23rd and Heaton Stannington on the 30th and away to Grimsby Borough (20th) and Matlock Town (25th).

Christmas brings a home game with Matlock Town on Boxing Day while a short trip for a big West Yorkshire derby awaits at Emley’s Fantastic Media Welfare Ground on New Year’s Day.

The return game with Emley is set to be played on Easter Monday while supporters will also be eagerly anticipating West Yorkshire derbies against Pontefract Collieries, who are playing home games at Ingfield in the first two months of the season while renovation work is going on at their ground.

United host Colls on Saturday, October 4 with the return on January 17.

With long trips to the likes of Blyth Spartans, Blyth Town, Dunston, Ashington and Newton Aycliffe over the course of the campaign it will another tough test for the Ingfield boys, but hopes are high based on the way they transformed their fortunes under manager Walshaw last year.

Ossett United’s NPL East fixtures for the 2025-26 season:

AUGUST

Sat 9 Bishop Auckland A

Tue 12 Bridlington Town H

Wed 20 Grimsby Borough A

Sat 23 Brighouse Town H

Mon 25 Matlock Town A

Sat 30 Heaton Stannington H

SEPTEMBER

Sat 13 Dunston A

Sat 20 Ashington H

Sat 27 Newton Aycliffe A

OCTOBER

Sat 4 Pontefract Collieries H

Tue 7 Lincoln United H

Sat 11 Garforth Town A

Tue 14 North Ferriby A

Sat 18 Blyth Town H

Sat 25 Blyth Spartans A

NOVEMBER

Sat 1 Redcar Athletic H

Sat 8 Silsden A

Sat 15 Hallam H

Sat 22 Bradford (Park Avenue) A

Sat 29 Consett H

DECEMBER

Sat 6 Dunston H

Sat 13 Ashington A

Sat 20 Bridlington Town A

Fri 26 Matlock Town H

JANUARY

Thu 1 Emley A

Sat 10 Bishop Auckland H

Sat 17 Pontefract Collieries A

Sat 24 Newton Aycliffe H

Sat 31 Lincoln United A

FEBRUARY

Sat 7 Garforth Town H

Sat 14 Blyth Town A

Sat 21 North Ferriby H

Sat 28 Hallam A

MARCH

Sat 7 Blyth Spartans H

Sat 14 Redcar Athletic A

Sat 21 Silsden H

Sat 28 Grimsby Borough H

APRIL

Sat 4 Brighouse Town A

Mon 6 Emley H

Sat 11 Heaton Stannington A

Sat 18 Consett A

Sat 25 Bradford (Park Avenue) H